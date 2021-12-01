"Electric Safari" begins this Friday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re looking for some holiday fun this weekend, colorful lights, family time, and animals all can be found at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual “Electric Safari.”

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is thrilled to be hosting its 31st annual Electric Safari event. The festivities start this Friday and run through the New Year.

From shining lights to giant animal inflatables, this year’s event is going to offer tons of fun for the entire family to enjoy. The safari is set to begin this Friday, December 3, and run through Sunday, December 5. It will then continue on December 10 through January 1 with the exception of Christmas Eve. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo members will be able to receive an early ticket from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for free.

General admission is from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for those who are not members of the zoo. The Electric Safari will wrap up daily at 8:30 p.m.

Restaurants, including the Cozy Goat and Grizzly Grill, will be open for food and beverages.

The zoo will offer feeding opportunities with its giant Giraffe herd. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

