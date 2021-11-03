Election Watch: School board races and district bond issues

SOUTHERN COLORADO — School board elections are getting more attention across the country. Typically, races are low profile and low costs but hot-button issues such as the presidential election, mask-wearing, and Critical Race Theory are pushing more interest.

The powers that school board members have range-wide, and they include decisions about curriculum and COVID-19 protocols.

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman says there seems to be an increase in candidates this year.

"Especially in District 20, there is a total of ten. It is a very competitive and perhaps heated contest, but that is what makes democracy fun," said Broerman.

In District 11, nearly four times the amount of money was raised by candidates than in the last cycle.

In 2017, candidates raised a little over $17,000. In 2021, the number sits at nearly $71,000.

District 20 saw a similar jump. In 2017, the school board candidates raised close to $29,000. This year, the total tops out at over $75,000.

Below are some of the races and bond issues we are following in some of the area's largest school districts:

School District 11 4B Bond Issue Votes Percentage Yes 18,874 49.31% No 19,402 50.69%

School District 11 Director (2-year) Votes Percentage Al Loma 17.005 52.29% Shawn Gullison 15,518 47.71%

School District 11 Director (4-year) Votes Percentage Jennifer Williamson 11,138 13.49% Lauren Nelson 16,409 19.87% Sandra Bankes 16,871 20.43% John Gustafson 9,213 11.16% Rebecca Kenderine 4,329 5.24% Julie Ott 12,429 15.05% Chris Wallis 12,198 14.77%

Cheyenne Mountain D12 Director Votes Percentage Randy Case 3,544 31.06% Nissa Steinhour 3,018 26.45% Ra Ann Weber 1,676 14.69% Mary Louise Fiddler 1,499 13.14% Mark Alanis 882 7.73% Lynne Platt 792 6.94%

Manitou School Dist 14 4C Bond Issue Votes Percentage Yes 1,076 42.36% No 1,464 57.64%

Manitou School District 14 Director Votes Percentage Christina Vidovich 1,292 47.10% Natalie Johnson 1,451 52.90%

Academy School District 20 Director Votes Percentage Nathan Johnson 3,286 5.21% Lindsay Moore 2,748 4.35% Jason Silva 2,203 3.49% Tiana Clark 6,521 10.33% Brian Coram 6,437 10.20% Nicole Konz 11,528 18.28% Aaron Salt 10,686 16.93% Jackie Lesh 6,806 10.78% Thomas LaValley 11,303 17.91% Michael Riffle 1,597 2.53%

School District 49 4A Mill Levy Votes Percentage Yes 3,872 25.35% No 11,403 74.65%

School District 49 Director District 1 Votes Percentage Dave Cruson 785 31.24% Fadil Lee 277 11.02% Jamilynn D'Avola 1,451 57.74%

School District 49 Director District 4 Votes Percentage Tammy Harold 777 35.84% Ivy Liu 1,391 64.16%

School District 49 Director District 5 Votes Percentage Lori Thompson 1,186 59.60% Elmer Harris 636 31.96% Justin Jakovac 168 8.44%

Harrison School District 2 4D TABOR Votes Percentage Yes 3,589 64.68% No 1,960 35.32%

Harrison School District 2 Director District 1 Votes Percentage Michelle Willis-Hill 2,315 24.37% Kimieko Otamura 1,235 13.00% Janice Frazier 2,168 22.82% Joyce Salazar 2,307 24.28% Keesha Lewis 1,475 15.53%

Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 Director (4-year) Votes Percentage Shirley Martinez 1,020 33.60% Kenneth Coffee Jr. 1,063 35.01% Michelle Massaro 953 31.39%

Hanover School District 28 Director Votes Percentage James Bolish 34 11.07% Edward Sweazy 95 30.94% Matthew Grove 44 14.33% Thomas Lippert 134 43.65%

Peyton School District 23JT TABOR Votes Percentage Yes 556 61.57% No 347 38.43%

Peyton School District 23J Director Votes Percentage Kelli Markus 426 32.47% Julie Mannering 479 36.51% Buff Cavanagh 407 31.02%

Widefield School District 3 Director Votes Percentage Maria Henderson 1,279 11.23% Gregory Fisher 2,055 18.04% Susan Graham 1,939 17.02% Dolly Handel 1,637 14.37% David Dock 2,164 18.99% Donna Walsh 2,320 20.36%

Pueblo D70 Director District 1 Votes Percentage Aaron Wilson 4,225 45% Paulette Frye 2,952 32% Marla Reichert 2,148 23%

Pueblo D70 Director District 2 Votes Percentage Anne Ochs 3,860 42% Frederick Quintana 2,946 32% Daniel Toussaint 2,295 25%

Pueblo D70 Director District 3 Votes Percentage Stephanie Catalano 3,187 36% Cathleen Howland 3,169 36% Kayla Marker 2,510 28%

