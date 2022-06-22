PUEBLO, CO — The Secretary of State is sending an Election Observer to Pueblo County starting Wednesday.

This comes after primary ballots in Pueblo County had two printing errors, which led to multiple incorrect ballots being sent to voters.

Those errors affected less than 1% of voters in Pueblo County.

Pueblo Clerk and Recorder Gilbert Ortiz says he believes the observer will report back on mitigation efforts for current errors, and to prevent future errors.

Ortiz also said today the County Election Department had an audit today from the Secretary of State's Office.

