Election Day 2021: Live blog & updates

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Today is election day in Colorado, and while it's an off-year there are several important issues on the ballot.

Polls open at 7 A.M. and will close at 7 P.M. To find out where to vote in your county, follow this link to find our voting location guides.

A few quick reminders: It's too late to mail in your ballot, so you can either drop it off at a drop box or vote in person. You must do this by 7 p.m. for your vote to count. You can track your ballot to make sure it has been counted through BallotTrax.

________________________________________________

Watch KOAA News5 streaming on your time. Available 24/7 for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV. Click here to learn more.

Click here for Election Results after 7:00pm MST.

Here are your live updates on Election Day in Colorado:

3:30 p.m. | Voter turnout update

Per the latest numbers from @COSecofState turnout statewide is about 24 percent. Turnout in El Paso County is so far at 23 percent, meanwhile, turnout in Pueblo County is at around 20 percent. On average, voter turnout for off-year elections trends at around 35 percent.

2:41 p.m. | Colorado Secretary of State provides Election Day update

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Denver election officials held an Election Day briefing Tuesday to discuss the latest numbers and remind voters they have until 7 p.m. to drop off their ballots.

As of noon on Election Day, Griswold reported 961,877 Colorado voters have already cast a ballot. Of those ballots cast, 303,010 are Democrats, 314,414 are Republicans, and 335,370 are unaffiliated. The large majority of those ballots, 953,566, were mailed in, and 8,311 voters have cast their ballot in person.

Griswold expects turn out to be on par with off-year elections, when about 40% of the eligible voters participate.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter