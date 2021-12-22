El Pomar Foundation purchases a part of Hitch Rack Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, RMBC Group, LLC and El Pomar Foundation announced that the El Pomar Foundation will purchase an approximately 554-acre portion of Section 16 of The Hitch Rack Ranch located off of Highway 115.

The 554 acres comprise the upper (western) part of the 1,432-acre ranch property and are adjacent to the Aiken Canyon Preserve.

El Pomar will pay about $3.75 million for the land. Both organizations have also agreed that the Section 16 portion of The Hitch Rack Ranch property will be preserved as open space.

The land will include a wildland ecosystem that the foundation says will help contribute to the environment of the area.

