El Paso-Teller Counties investigating why evacuation orders reached outside impacted areas

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — New answers are coming to light regarding some mishaps with the Peak Alerts message sent out last week.

When a fire broke out last week on the east side of Colorado Springs, some people who live more than 10 miles from the fire got an alert on their phone to evacuate.

Peak Alerts says they're working with FEMA and their software company to figure out what went wrong.

They're also working to figure out why there was not a map included of the evacuation zone.

Public safety agencies in El Paso and Teller Counties sent out four evacuation orders through Peak Alerts and the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) to warn residents as four fires broke out on May 12.

Peak Alerts is used as the primary method to send targeted notifications to an impacted area via phone call, text message, email and the Everbridge app. Citizens must opt-in online to receive notifications.

Notifications from Wireless Emergency Alerts to notify citizens in the impacted area with no more than 1/10th of a mile (528 feet) overshoot.

The Wireless Emergency Alerts for the Akerman fire is the notification that reached outside of the impacted area.

To sign up for the Peak Alerts system go online. For more information call (719) 785-1900. If you have questions you can also email info@elpasoteller911.org

Here are some additional resources to help you evaluate all the ways you can get notifications and where to get key updates during a disaster.

