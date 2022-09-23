El Paso Sheriff's Office: Watson Jr. High School cleared after lockdown alarm

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is on scene at Watson Jr. High School after a lockdown alarm at the school.

The Sheriff's Office said the building has been cleared and that there is no shooter. The department is working in conjunction with law enforcement and District 3 security for the safety of all students.

An investigation into the claims that were reported is underway.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The EPSO are on scene at Watson Jr. High School. The building has been cleared. We are working in conjunction with local law enforcement & District 3 security teams to ensure the safety of all students. There is no shooter, we are investigating the claims which were reported. https://t.co/riyCYnUF14 pic.twitter.com/Rjl3vPATTA — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 23, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.