Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

El Paso Sheriff's Office: Watson Jr. High School cleared after lockdown alarm

Watson Jr. High School 9-23-22
KOAA
Watson Jr. High School 9-23-22
Posted at 8:35 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 11:04:53-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is on scene at Watson Jr. High School after a lockdown alarm at the school.

The Sheriff's Office said the building has been cleared and that there is no shooter. The department is working in conjunction with law enforcement and District 3 security for the safety of all students.

An investigation into the claims that were reported is underway.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing in your community