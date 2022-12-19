Watch Now
El Paso Sheriff's Office on scene of barricaded suspect related to shooting in Lorson Ranch

Posted at 10:52 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 12:52:34-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect related to a shooting that occurred in the 9800 Block of Rubicon Drive in Lorson Ranch.

Law enforcement officials are asking the public to stay away from the area and says that residents who are home should stay away from windows and doors.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
____

