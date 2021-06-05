Watch
El Paso County woman arrested after deceased newborn was found in a yard

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 05, 2021
EL PASO COUNTY — On Jan 23, 2021, the El Paso County Sherriff's Office received a call about an unresponsive newborn, who was lying partially buried in her yard.

Deputies and medical personnel arrived on the scene and confirmed that the newborn infant was deceased.

On Thursday, June 3, months after the initial incident, police arrested the baby's mother, Amy Grace Carr, on the charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, there is a possibility of additional charges.
