El Paso County: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines for children

EL PASO COUNTY — The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 received final authorization from the CDC on Monday and will be available starting Friday, Nov. 5 in El Paso County.

Currently, in El Paso County, the 5-11 age group has the highest incidence of COVID-19 when compared to the 0-4, 12-17, and 18+ age groups.

“We now have COVID-19 vaccines available for those 5 years of age and older in El Paso County communities, which provides parents with additional COVID-19 prevention resources,’ said Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health. “Our clinics are filling up quickly since the CDC gave the green light. We anticipate receiving weekly shipments of vaccine supplies and offering additional clinics. I encourage parents to speak with their pediatrician or health care provider as part of the process to make an informed decision about getting their child vaccinated.”

“The clinical trials show that the vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness among children, and we’re ready to make the vaccines easily accessible to parents and their children,” said Kristi Durbin, immunization program manager for El Paso County Public Health. “We know parents have a close relationship with their pediatricians and we have been working locally to help enroll them as COVID-19 vaccine providers. If any parent has questions, we recommend having that conversation with your pediatrician.”

The following locations have vaccine doses for ages 5-11, in addition to doses for adults. Note, parental consent is required for the vaccination of minors.

Chapel Hills Mall: 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. This drive-thru location is on the southeast corner of the property near the AMC Theater. Preregistration available online [comassvax.org].



Citadel Mall: 750 Citadel Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80909.

Open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. This drive-thru location is on the south side of the property near JCPenney. Preregistration available online [comassvax.org].

El Paso County Public Health South: 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO 80817.

Open Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m., and Nov. 6-7 from 8 am. – 2 p.m. each day. Preregistration available online [comassvax.org].

El Paso County Public Health Southeast WIC Office: 2948 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO, 80910. Open Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Preregistration available online [comassvax.org].

Several schools are also planning to host clinics through Public Health’s Mobile Outreach Unit. The El Paso County Health Department says that parents should look for communication from their schools to see if a clinic is planned.

Vaccines may also be available at other pharmacies, clinics and pediatrician offices, but parents are encouraged to check before arriving.

Vaccines for anyone 12 and older are widely available at more than 100 locations throughout El Paso County.

Free transportation is available through Envida, Senior Key and Fountain Valley Senior Center. Call (719) 600-2221 to learn more about transportation options to vaccine appointments.



