El Paso County urges citizens to report potholes via online portal

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County wants citizens to report road issues like potholes through a system called "Citizen Connect."

It's an online portal where issues such as traffic signals, potholes, and garbage along the highway can be reported.

"They put it in Citizen Connect, now we can actually track that item to completion. And it's a lot easier to keep the citizens informed using Citizen Connect, using their contact information or the email address that they submit with the issue," Kevin Mastin with El Paso County Public Works said.

Public Works says citizens should only submit a report about an issue once. Multiple submissions can cause delays in addressing the problem.