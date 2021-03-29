Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

El Paso County urges citizens to report potholes via online portal

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA-TV
Road repair experts in Colorado Springs say they'll have their work cut out for them as streets crumble after changing weather patterns and spring snow storms.
Road crews working to address potholes left behind from spring storms
Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 19:02:28-04

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County wants citizens to report road issues like potholes through a system called "Citizen Connect."

It's an online portal where issues such as traffic signals, potholes, and garbage along the highway can be reported.

"They put it in Citizen Connect, now we can actually track that item to completion. And it's a lot easier to keep the citizens informed using Citizen Connect, using their contact information or the email address that they submit with the issue," Kevin Mastin with El Paso County Public Works said.

Public Works says citizens should only submit a report about an issue once. Multiple submissions can cause delays in addressing the problem.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community