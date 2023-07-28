El Paso County Treasurer's Office to temporarily close

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Treasurer's Office will be closed from Monday, July 31 through Thursday, August 13, for a significant systems upgrade.

The new, upgraded system—called Collectware— will be put in place and provide several improvements to the functions of the Treasurer's Office. Improvements include streamlining the generation of tax statements, payment processing and delinquent tax management.

According to El Paso County Treasurer Chuck Broerman, "Investing time and resources in upgrading our systems and training staff will result in improved services and efficiency for our residents."

During this closure, residents are encouraged to visit the Treasurer's website for updates on the closure and to find out more about available online services.

