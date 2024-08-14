El Paso County Sheriff's Office works to protect kids in school zones

EL PASO COUNTY — This week marks the start of most schools across El Paso County. Unfortunately, school starting back up also means increased traffic congestion in school zones.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit, Patrol Division, and School Resource Officers will work with partners across the Pikes Peak region to enforce safety rules within these school zones.

To help drivers navigate these zones safely, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has put together the following tips:



Adjust your route to avoid school zones

Slow down! Speed limits in school zones are usually five to ten miles per hour under the posted speed limit

Stop for buses. Colorado law requires drivers to stop their vehicle at least 20 feet before a stopped school bus with flashing lights. You are required to stop whether the bus is on your side of the road, on the opposite side of the road or at an intersection that you're approaching. You aren't required to stop if the bus travels in your direction on a road separated by a median or another physical barrier.

Watch for pedestrians

If driving through a school zone, allow yourself extra time. Being in a hurry when driving near pedestrians is never safe.

Avoid using your cell phone or looking for something in your car while driving

Fines for driving in unincorporated El Paso County school zones are double the cost and speeds over 25 mph receive an automatic, mandatory court date.

Fines for speeding in a school zone are currently:



1-4 mph over speed limit $120.50

5-9 mph over speed limit $208.50

10-19 mph over speed limit $351.50

20-24 mph over speed limit $512.50

