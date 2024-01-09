Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls from people impersonating deputies

The group uses fake warrants in attempts to get personal information from their victims.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 15:59:55-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A group of people are impersonating deputies from within the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the law enforcement agency is now warning residents to be on alert.

The group claims to have a warrant in order to receive personal information, money, photos, or any other information, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office who posted about the warning last week.

To confirm whether or not these people are a registered El Paso County deputy, the sheriff's office said you can call 719-390-5555.

You can also reach out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office if you believe you have a warrant. Warrants cannot be paid for over the phone.

If you believe you or anyone you know has been affected by these scammers, you can call the emergency number above.

