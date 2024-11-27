El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Uses Horses to Catch Speeders and Drunk Drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS — "It’s working out really well. Some drivers only see a horse on the side of the road and aren’t expecting enforcement. This gives us a more accurate picture of how people are driving when they don’t notice a cop," says Ronnie Hancock, an El Paso County Deputy.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is utilizing its mounted unit to observe how drivers behave when no patrol cars are visible.

Their traffic enforcement team explains that, historically, drivers slow down if they spot a patrol car but don’t react the same way to a horse. Speeding and impaired driving remain the top two causes of road fatalities.

"We put the mounted deputies on horseback, stationed along the roadside. Using a light detection and ranging device, they measure vehicle speeds without a patrol car in sight. Down the road, a patrol car can intercept and issue citations as needed," says Sergeant Jason Haag with the El Paso County Traffic Enforcment team.

Sergeant Haag emphasizes that safe driving, especially during the holidays, is essential.

"We want people to slow down, avoid distracted driving, and if celebrating with alcohol, use rideshare, taxis, or a designated driver," he said.

Recently, this approach was implemented on Highway 94, where 144 citations were issued in just four hours.

A reminder to drive safely and adhere to speed limits this holiday season.

