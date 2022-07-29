El Paso County Sheriff's Office seize unlawfully possessed weapons from homeless community

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office seized unlawfully possessed weapons from a homeless community near East Las Vegas Street and the Circle Drive overpass.

Between July 26 and July 27, deputies arrested people wanted on outstanding Felony and Misdemeanor warrants.

Several people in need were given information on community resources from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

"Our purpose on this day, and always in this context, was three-fold: to interact with our neighbors who are experiencing difficult times, to educate them on and direct them to available resources, and to mitigate any criminal activity occurring in these communities," said EPCSO in a press release.

Weapons seized from the area included a crossbow, a shotgun, a hunting rifle carbine with a mounted scope, and a handgun.

Ammunition for these weapons was also recovered.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.