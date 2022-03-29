El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeks assistance in identifying fuel theft suspect

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a fuel theft suspect.

On March 24, before 2 a.m., a man with long brown hair, a beard, with light blue jeans, a dark hoodie and gray shoes was found on surveillance video siphoning gasoline from several vehicles.

The vehicles were parked at A Good Mechanic auto repair shop located at 1 Widefield Boulevard in the Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

The suspect's vehicle was also captured on camera and is described as a 1999-2004 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, missing its front bumper with oxidation on the hood and no attached front license plate.

If you have any information that may help identify the suspect, please call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777 or if you have real-time information on the suspect's location please call Dispatch at 719-390-5555.

