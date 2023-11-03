Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking the public's help in locating missing teenager

Missing Keith Cain
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Missing Keith Cain
Posted at 4:04 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 18:10:00-04

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Falcon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Keith Cain was last seen at his home in the Falcon area before heading to a friend's house on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office says he is 5'7" with black hair and brown eyes. If you have seen Keith or have any information about his whereabouts you have been asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.
