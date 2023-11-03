El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking the public's help in locating missing teenager

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Falcon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Keith Cain was last seen at his home in the Falcon area before heading to a friend's house on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office says he is 5'7" with black hair and brown eyes. If you have seen Keith or have any information about his whereabouts you have been asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

