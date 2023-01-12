El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify these two suspects who fled from police in the early morning of January 10th.

The incident in question consisted of EPSO deputies approaching a parked car with two men sleeping in the driver and passenger seats.

Deputies approached a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near Terminal Avenue and Ford Street.

According to deputies, the vehicle did not have a license plate and the man in the driver's seat was dressed in what appeared to be ballistic armor.

Upon deputies trying to make contact, the driver immediately fled the scene, driving forward through a chain link fence and through a business parking lot, causing damage to both the fence and significant damage to the vehicle.

Although the suspects were pursued, deputies terminated their pursuit after the suspect vehicle eventually moved into opposing lanes of traffic on westbound Galley Road just west of Powers Boulevard.

If you recognize these men or know where this vehicle is located, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or the non-emergency number at 719-390-5555 immediately.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.