El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking the public's help in identifying this theft suspect

FALCON — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, this man is allegedly responsible for stealing from the Falcon Walmart at Meridian Market View.

The sheriff's office says the man would enter the store and put items in a reusable bag proceeding to cover unpaid items with a rug and only paying for a few of the items in his bag.

If you have any information about this man's identity you have been asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.

