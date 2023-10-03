El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking help in identifying burglary suspects

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals allegedly involved in a series of burglaries.

The sheriff's office says the two men pictured have facial hair and appear to be white or of Hispanic descent with one wearing a gray hat that says, "Not Just Entertainment."

The sheriff's office says that on September 25th between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at least five homes reported items stolen in the area of Short Grass Court, Blue Fescue Court, and Green Grass Court in unincorporated El Paso County, CO.

According to the sheriff's office, the two allegedly used stolen garage door openers to steal from garages, and in one case allegedly went into the home through the garage stealing a purse that contained keys to a black 2017 Volkswagen Passat. The sheriff's office says that the stolen vehicle has the license plate of CJHS19 and has hail damage.

The office suspects one of the men to be carrying a small handgun.

If anyone has any information regarding these crimes, they are asked to call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.