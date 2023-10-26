El Paso County Sheriff's Office finds missing 13-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said it has located a previously missing 13-year-old girl, Thursday morning around 5:00 a.m.

Isabella was seen walking away from the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy with another girl around noon Wednesday on the east side of Colorado Springs near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and East Platte Avenue before she was reported missing, according to the sheriff's office.

EPCSO said she was wearing a black hoodie and jeans and currently had back hair with white streaks. Isabella is 5'5" and weighs about 170 pounds.

