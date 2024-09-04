El Paso County Sheriff's Office responds to local school after accidental lockdown alarm triggered

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is responding to the Grand Mountain School on Wednesday.

Details are limited but the sheriff's office tells our newsroom they are responding to a "lockdown situation".

According to Widefield School District 3 officials the lockdown alarm was triggered, the district is unsure how this happened as no teachers or students initiated the lockdown alarm, the origin is unknown. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded as per protocol and deputies were on scene within 5 minutes of the alarm being triggered.

District officials tell our newsroom staff and students were in lockdown protocol while deputies swept the building and no one is being allowed in or out of school at this time.

In a post to X, the Sheriff's Office said there would be a media staging area outside of "Green Mountain School", their office confirmed this was a misspelling and the correct school is Grand Mountain School in the Lorson Ranch area.

Accidental activation. Everyone is safe — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 4, 2024

The sheriff's office says this was an accidental activation.

