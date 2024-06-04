El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is responding to an "incident" Tuesday morning.

UPDATE

The sheriff's office confirms that the incident under investigation is an officer-involved shooting.

Details are still limited at this time and it is unclear if any officer(s) or suspect(s) were injured as a result of the shooting.

EPSO and @CSPDPIO are on scene at the Sienna Place Apartments investigating an Officer Involved Shooting.



PIOs will give a media update within the hour. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 4, 2024

An update from the sheriff's office is expected by 1:30 p.m. You can watch a live update from the sheriff's office below.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public, but is asking people to avoid the area of Chamberlin Street and Lashelle Street.

Deputies are also in the area of a second scene on Lenmar Drive in the Stratton Meadows area.

Currently EPSO deputies are responding to an incident near B Street.



There is NO threat to the public.



PIO responding to the scene. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 4, 2024

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

___





One acre fire contained on Pikes Peak Sunday The United States Forest Service said that a one-acre fire burning near the Manitou Reservoir. A plume of smoke sent in by many of you could be seen across Colorado Springs. Manitou Fire burning on Pikes Peak contained Sunday afternoon

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.