El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is responding to an "incident" Tuesday morning.
UPDATE
The sheriff's office confirms that the incident under investigation is an officer-involved shooting.
Details are still limited at this time and it is unclear if any officer(s) or suspect(s) were injured as a result of the shooting.
EPSO and @CSPDPIO are on scene at the Sienna Place Apartments investigating an Officer Involved Shooting.— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 4, 2024
PIOs will give a media update within the hour.
An update from the sheriff's office is expected by 1:30 p.m. You can watch a live update from the sheriff's office below.
The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public, but is asking people to avoid the area of Chamberlin Street and Lashelle Street.
Deputies are also in the area of a second scene on Lenmar Drive in the Stratton Meadows area.
Currently EPSO deputies are responding to an incident near B Street.— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 4, 2024
There is NO threat to the public.
PIO responding to the scene.
News5 has a crew on the way to the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
