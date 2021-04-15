Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

El Paso County Sheriff's office reports lost teen has been reunited with parents

items.[0].image.alt
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
identifying teen
Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 17:05:13-04

EL PASO COUNTY —
UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office reports the teen's parents have been located and they will be reunited shortly.

___________________________________________________________

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a teenager that was lost and then found.

The say he was lost and found in the area of Bar X Road and Highland Estates Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, he cannot identify himself, nor his parents, nor his address.

The only information they have is his picture and the location where he was found.

If you can help identify him or have any information call 719-390-5555.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community