El Paso County Sheriff's office reports lost teen has been reunited with parents

EL PASO COUNTY —

UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office reports the teen's parents have been located and they will be reunited shortly.

___________________________________________________________

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a teenager that was lost and then found.

The say he was lost and found in the area of Bar X Road and Highland Estates Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, he cannot identify himself, nor his parents, nor his address.

The only information they have is his picture and the location where he was found.

If you can help identify him or have any information call 719-390-5555.

Teenager lost and found in the area of Bar X Road and Highland Estates Drive. If you recognize him or have any information please contact us at 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/pC3pEfGJfj — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 15, 2021

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter