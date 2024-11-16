El Paso County Sheriff's Office Regional Training Academy class graduates Friday

EL PASO COUNTY — In northern Colorado Springs, the latest El Paso County Sheriff's Office Regional Training Academy class celebrated its graduation Friday.

El Paso County Deputies, along with graduates from the following agencies earned their badge:



Teller County Sheriff's Office

Costilla County Sheriff's Office

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Colorado State Parole

The academy was 28 weeks long. A recruit says camaraderie helped push them through.

The recruits say they are ready to serve and protect their communities. Newly graduated sheriff deputy Connor Stachecki tells us why he joined law enforcement.

"One of my friends dads when I was growing up, I always looked at him, and he was always happy and smiling, and he seemed like he had a great life," said Stachecki. "So it just kind of clicked like law enforcement it just became my calling."

Congratulations to all the graduates. News5 wishes them luck in safely serving their communities.

