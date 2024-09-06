El Paso County Sheriff's Office on scene of officer-involved shooting Friday morning

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — Details are limited at this time but the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are on scene of an officer-involved shooting Friday.

EPSO is on scene of an Officer Involved Shooting near Fantasia and Fencer Rd. Pio is enroute to Security Fire Station on Bradley and Alturus. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 6, 2024

The shooting appears to have taken place in Security-Widefield at Fantasia Drive and Fencer Drive.

According to our crew at the scene, the Metro Crime Lab arrived to process the scene around 11:30 a.m. Neighbors in the area told our crew they heard at least one gunshot earlier Friday morning.

News5 has a crew on the scene working to learn more. It is unclear if there were any injuries or deaths as a result of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

