Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

El Paso County Sheriff's Office on scene of officer-involved shooting Friday morning

Secuirty-Widefield Officer-Involved Shooting
KOAA 5
The scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Security-Widefield area Friday, September 6, 2024.
Secuirty-Widefield Officer-Involved Shooting
Posted
and last updated

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — Details are limited at this time but the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are on scene of an officer-involved shooting Friday.

The shooting appears to have taken place in Security-Widefield at Fantasia Drive and Fencer Drive.

According to our crew at the scene, the Metro Crime Lab arrived to process the scene around 11:30 a.m. Neighbors in the area told our crew they heard at least one gunshot earlier Friday morning.

News5 has a crew on the scene working to learn more. It is unclear if there were any injuries or deaths as a result of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
___



City of Colorado Springs Release Amphitheater Sound Data

After the Ford Amphitheater opened many complained about the sound, newly released noise data shows the venue has complied since opening night.

City releases noise data from the Ford Amphitheater's opening weekend

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community