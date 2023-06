COLORADO SPRINGS — 15-year-old Christopher Waldron was last seen in the Falcon area near the intersection of Tourmaline Drive and Beryl Drive.

Christopher was last reported wearing a camouflage Broncos hoodie and riding a Gray Trek mountain bike.

The teen has been confirmed as a runaway with health and/or mental health issues.

If you have seen Christopher or have any information regarding his location please call the EPSO tip line at 719-520-7777.