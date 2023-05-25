MONUMENT, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding this man.

According to the department, they are searching for 73-year-old David Reid.

Reid was last seen on Monday wearing a black suit and white shirt at Woodmoor Lake in Monument, CO.

If you have seen Reid or have any information on his whereabouts please call the sheriff's tip line at 719-570-7777.

