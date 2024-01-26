El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs help locating missing child

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Fountain Junior High student.

The sheriff's office says 12-year-old Jaxon went missing after he was last seen at Janitell Junior High School Thursday.

He is wearing a black hoodie and shoes with a pair of jeans. According to the sheriff's office, he is 4'6" and around 100 lbs.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information on Jaxon's whereabouts you have been asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.