El Paso County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit now based out of Norris-Penrose Event Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that its mounted unit will operate full-time out of the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

It's going to give the sheriff's office better access for ceremonies, patrols, and search-and-rescues.

It's a partnership that Sheriff Joseph Roybal also says honors our western roots and can be fun in the community.

"Roll down the street in the community, we're in Cimarron Hills. The amount of people that came out to the doors waving and the children wanted to come in and pack the horses and engaged so it's (a) valuable outreach tool that really breaks the ice to where... the children want to come and see the horses, the adults wanna see the horses and we received a very warm welcome..." said Sheriff Roybal.

The Mounted Unit will be patrolling at parades and events for crowd control.

According to the sheriff's office, the Mounted Unit consists of 12 deputies and five equine partners and is the only standing Mounted Unit in the Pikes Peak Region.

The unit was formally designated in 1996, however, El Paso County Deputies have used horses for patrols and other duty responsibilities since 1861.

___





News5 Targeted By Scammers A scam that El Paso County Sheriff's Office financial detectives say is defrauding dozens of people a day almost caught one of our reporters. Here are a few tools to keep in mind so you don't fall victim to the convincing scam. Scammers target News5 reporter, posing as law enforcement, what to watch out for

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.