El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for 23-year-old "endangered runaway"

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) needs the public's help to find 23-year-old "endangered runaway" Elijah Young who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to EPCSO Young was last seen at 7:15 p.m. leaving the 8100 Block of Bar X Road in Black Forest. Young is reported to have a mental health condition and "needs his medication."

He was last seen wearing a grey ski hat, grey hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts call 719-390-5555.

