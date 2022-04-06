Watch
El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for 23-year-old "endangered runaway"

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
23-year-old Elijah Young.
Posted at 9:38 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 00:11:56-04

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) needs the public's help to find 23-year-old "endangered runaway" Elijah Young who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to EPCSO Young was last seen at 7:15 p.m. leaving the 8100 Block of Bar X Road in Black Forest. Young is reported to have a mental health condition and "needs his medication."

He was last seen wearing a grey ski hat, grey hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts call 719-390-5555.
