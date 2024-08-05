El Paso County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for man last seen in Stratmoor Valley Neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from a Starmoor Valley Neighborhood.

According to the sheriff's office Dennis "Dutch" Malick is about 5'8" tall, 105 lbs, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen leaving his home around noon Sunday in a grey Chevy Silverado truck with Disabled Veteran Plate #CFTJ94.

The sheriff's office says he is considered at risk as he suffers from dementia. Should you see him you are asked to call with any information at 719-390-5555.

