El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from the public to find missing vehicle

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from the public to find a missing car that may be involved in an ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, December 19, at 6:56 p.m., sheriff's office deputies responded to a call for service located in the 1800 block of Pima Road in the Cimarron Hills Area.

As a result, two missing persons reports were filed for 46-year-old John Rankin Morris and 37-year-old Stephen Walker. The deputies began an investigation.

As part of the investigation, the sheriff's office is looking for a car that could be part of the case; a 2013 Audi A-4 4-door, with silver trim and wheels.

The car has a Colorado license plate.

If anyone has any information regarding the car or the incident that occurred, they are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555.

This is an ongoing investigation, and News5 will update this story when more information is available.





