El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from the public to find missing vehicle

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from the public to find a missing car that may be involved in an ongoing investigation.
On Thursday, December 19, at 6:56 p.m., sheriff's office deputies responded to a call for service located in the 1800 block of Pima Road in the Cimarron Hills Area.
As a result, two missing persons reports were filed for 46-year-old John Rankin Morris and 37-year-old Stephen Walker. The deputies began an investigation.
As part of the investigation, the sheriff's office is looking for a car that could be part of the case; a 2013 Audi A-4 4-door, with silver trim and wheels.
The car has a Colorado license plate.
If anyone has any information regarding the car or the incident that occurred, they are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555.
This is an ongoing investigation, and News5 will update this story when more information is available.
‘You have a purpose,’ Child cancer survivor is giving back to Children's Hospital Colorado
A high school student in Colorado Springs who survived a brain tumor is now helping other children who are going through cancer treatment.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.