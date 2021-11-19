El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting along S Academy Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sheriff's deputies have closed two lanes of northbound S Academy Blvd at Hartford St for a shooting investigation. The incident is just east of the intersection of S. Academy Blvd and I-25 south of Colorado Springs.

Details are limited at this time. Our News5 photographer can see an older model car along the shoulder of the road just a few yards away from where deputies have blocked access. Next to the law enforcement vehicles are a minivan and SUV. It is unclear what vehicles are involved.

We'll keep you updated online and on-air.

If you need to travel through the area, use East Las Vegas from Colorado Springs to connect to Can Am Highway southbound. If heading north, use S Circle Drive to connect to Hancock Expressway, then connect to S Academy, Milton E Proby Parkway.

