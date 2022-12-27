Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death north of Monument

Posted at 12:35 PM, Dec 27, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death north of Monument in unincorporated El Paso County.

A call came in at approximately 10 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 20000 block of Lockridge Drive when someone reported a human body in her yard.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, a deceased man was found on the scene.

This is an active investigation. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will make a final ruling on the cause of death at a later time.
