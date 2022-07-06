EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a shooting near B Street and Venetucci Boulevard.

Officials closed roads in the area due to the investigation, but those roads have since reopened. The area is no longer considered a threat to the public.

A victim was transported to a local hospital, his condition at this time is unknown.

Roads in the area of B St / Venetucci Blvd have reopened. @EPCSheriff personnel remain in the area investigating. An adult male gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, his condition unknown at this time. There is no known threat to the public. https://t.co/fJ7ELaPhTG pic.twitter.com/mrBwrWastk — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 6, 2022

