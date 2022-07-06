Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting near B St and Venetucci Blvd

Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 06, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a shooting near B Street and Venetucci Boulevard.

Officials closed roads in the area due to the investigation, but those roads have since reopened. The area is no longer considered a threat to the public.

A victim was transported to a local hospital, his condition at this time is unknown.

