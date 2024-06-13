El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting Thursday afternoon on southside of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on South Academy near I-25. Expect a heavy law enforcement presence during the investigation.@KKTV11News @KOAA @csgazette @KRDO_13 @FOX21News— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 13, 2024
Details are limited at this time, but in a post on X, the sheriff's office reported that they are investigating a shooting at South Academy near I-25.
They say to expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
___
____
