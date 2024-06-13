Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting Thursday afternoon on southside of Colorado Springs

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Local law enforcement step up to cover jurisdiction of El Paso County Sheriff's Office during deputy's funeral services.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jun 13, 2024

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but in a post on X, the sheriff's office reported that they are investigating a shooting at South Academy near I-25.

They say to expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
