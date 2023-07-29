Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating Friday night shooting

Shooting took place near a bridge in the 4200 Block of Venetucci Boulevard
Posted at 12:11 AM, Jul 29, 2023
EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening.

According to the office, the shooting took place near a bridge in the 4200 Block of Venetucci Boulevard in southern Colorado Springs.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, and the sheriff's office has not released information regarding a suspect.

The sheriff's office says no deputies were injured or involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

