El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating Friday night shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening.

According to the office, the shooting took place near a bridge in the 4200 Block of Venetucci Boulevard in southern Colorado Springs.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, and the sheriff's office has not released information regarding a suspect.

The sheriff's office says no deputies were injured or involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

@EPCSheriff PIO is not responding to the scene this evening. More information about this incident will disseminated in the coming days. https://t.co/eGWdsPoR8l pic.twitter.com/JmWDbFjpV1 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 29, 2023

