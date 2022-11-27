El Paso County Sheriff's office investigating a shooting just South of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — According to a post from El Paso County Sheriff's social media, deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting in unincorporated El Paso County.

It happened at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Hampton South in the Stratmoor Valley of unincorporated El Paso County. That's near I-25 and S. Academy Blvd.

One victim was transported to and is being treated at a local hospital. There is no known ongoing threat to the general public at this time. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 27, 2022

One victim was transported to the hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

EPSO also said "there is no known ongoing threat to the general public at this time".

This is an ongoing investigation, and we'll keep you updated as we learn more.

