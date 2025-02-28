Watch Now
Woman dead following a shooting in the King Soopers parking lot in Monument Friday

Monument King Soopers Shooting
KOAA 5 Photojournalist Connor Fay
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the King Soopers in Monument on February 28, 2025.
Monument King Soopers Shooting
MONUMENT — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is responding to investigate a shooting in Monument Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Kurt Smith, the public information officer for the sheriff's office was able to share a little more details about the incident that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to Smith, around 12:20 p.m. a man walked up to a vehicle and opened fire on it. Monument Police and EPSO responded and found a dead woman in the vehicle. At this time it is unknown if the man and woman knew each other.

Sgt. Smith says that police believe this was an isolated incident and there are no current threats to the public. As of this update, the sheriff's office could not confirm if the suspect was in custody.

According to our crew on scene, crime scene tape is blocking off a portion of the parking lot, the store remains open at this time.


