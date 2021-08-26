Watch
El Paso County Sheriff's office investigating a kidnapping

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 9:08 PM, Aug 25, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday night, the El Paso County Sheriff announced they were investigating a kidnapping.

The Sheriff's Office says they got a call at around 5 p.m. on reports of a kidnapping and shots fired in the area by a Sonic on 300 Main Street. They said a female victim was forced into a vehicle.

They also said that a woman was seen running in the area of Academy Boulevard and I-25 which they believe is related to the incident.

The Sheriff's Office says they were able to take a male suspect into custody, but they could not confirm if the victim had been found.

The Sheriff's Office says they are looking for someone named Devin Larson, who they believe could be a victim or involved in the incident.

