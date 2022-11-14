El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend

FOUNTAIN, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office said the call came in originally as a domestic disturbance which eventually led to a shooting according to the caller.

Deputies responded to the Pemmican Point located in unincorporated Fountain, Colorado.

The Deputies that arrived on the scene found one male dead, along with another two people who presented themselves at the callers.

The victim has not been identified and will be identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says that there in no known threat to the community and has not announced an arrest or any suspects in this case at this time.

If anyone has any information to provide pertaining to this case, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

