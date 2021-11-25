El Paso County Sheriff's office investigates shooting in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thanksgiving, a neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs was put under a shelter-in-place due to a possible shooting in the area.
The incident happened near 1400 Willshire Dr. at around noon.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted out that they were looking for a male suspect.
After about an hour the shelter-in-place was lifted and the situation was resolved.
This is a developing story.
