El Paso County Sheriff's Office identifies murder suspect in 2018 cold case

Colette Bordelon
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 13:34:29-05

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in a string of homicides dating back to 2018.

William Bacorn, 24, has been confirmed as the man who murdered Larry Nelson, 72, and Pamela Nelson, 70, on April 18, 2018.

Bacorn's involvement with the Nelson murders was confirmed by information received during the investigation of another homicide.

That case involved Bacorn murdering another man, Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez, 46, on July 22, 2018.

During this incident, Bacorn opened fire on an EPSO deputy and was ultimately shot and killed by SWAT members.

The investigation into Del Sol Sanchez's homicide yielded the information to indicate Bacorn in the case of the Nelsons.

Due to Bacorn's death in 2018, the case had already been closed.
