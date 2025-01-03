El Paso County Sheriff's Office has found the body of a missing Colorado Springs man

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has found the body of Stephen Walker. The 37-year-old had been missing since December 19.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office developed information over the past few weeks, working with multiple law enforcement agencies, and found his body in a "wooded location" outside of El Paso County.

The Sheriff's office has arrested and charged Johnny Rankin Morris for Walker's death. Morris is currently being held in Mississippi on burglary charges and is awaiting extradition. In El Paso County, Morris faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

On December 19, a missing persons case was filed for Walker after an incident at the sober living home where he was a resident.

Following Walker's disappearance, the Park County Sheriff's office found a man who was dead, after responding to a welfare check near Hartsel, on December 24. Sheriff's deputies found a car connected to Morris less than a mile away.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office then began looking for Johnny Morris and Hailey Cole as people of interest. Stephen Walker was still considered missing.

On January 2, it was revealed that Morris and Cole were arrested in Mississippi on burglary charges. They were recently charged with homicide in Park County.

The affidavits and warrants for the El Paso County and the Park County cases are sealed.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal has released the following statement;

“I am pleased to announce an arrest warrant was issued on December 31, 2024, in a missing person case in El Paso County.



“I am grateful to our many partners who assisted us with this intricate and geographically extensive investigation. Assistance from law enforcement agencies and citizens in Colorado, Louisiana, and Mississippi communities was critical to solving this case."



“Additionally, I want to thank my team of dedicated professionals at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Numerous assets from the Law Enforcement Bureau and our Regional Communications Center have worked long hours, weekends, and holidays on this case."



“I want to express a special thanks to detectives from our Investigations Division whose skill and tenacity were paramount in bringing closure to this case."



“As Sheriff, I am incredibly proud of the nearly 900 sworn deputies and professional individuals who make up the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. We are deeply committed to keeping our community safe by holding criminals accountable when they break the law and violate the rights of our law-abiding citizens.”



“I speak for my entire Office when I say our heartfelt prayers are with Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they navigate this tragic situation."



“Although there is no way to ease their broken hearts, we hope to ease their burden by holding the individual who senselessly took Stephen’s life accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Community members who have additional information on the case are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

A court date has not been set for Morris at the time this article was published.

