El Paso County Sheriff's Office graduates first class of renewed POST Academy

EL PASO COUNTY — The first graduates of the renewed El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy Peace Officers Standards and Training Academy celebrated their achievement Friday night. The POST Academy is a 24-week program recently brought back to the county by Sheriff Joe Roybal.

The Basic Academy Training Program in Coloradoconsists of at least 556 hours of training covering many topics including US Constitutional amendments relating to the actions and conduct of peace officers, rights afforded to individuals under the Colorado State Constitution, the components of the criminal justice system, the differences between civil and criminal law, as well as task forces across several jurisdictions.

El Paso County's program covers more than 700 hours of training. This class is made up of 19 El Paso County Sheriff's Office recruits and one Monument Police Department Recruit.

During the graduation, Sheriff Roybal told those assembled, "I am extremely proud of the time and dedication these new deputies have put into their training while at our Regional Training Academy and look forward to watching them begin their careers with the Office."

The El Paso County program provides training for a Basic Law Enforcement Academy, a Non-Certified Academy and Reserve Academy, and annual training to deputies and civilian personnel.

According to the Sheriff's Office website, the organization is made up of 541 sworn and 313 civilian employees who serve 2,130 square miles of territory.

Visit the Colorado Department of Law website to learn more about POST certifications and training academies.

