El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy takes home the Ken Jordan Award for DUI enforcement

EL PASO COUNTY — On a day like any other, one Colorado Springs Police Officer, Ken Jordan, was shot and killed by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop in 2006.

Each year, the Ken Jordan Award for excellence in DUI enforcement is awarded to a local law enforcement officer in El Paso County by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to honor Jordan's legacy.

This year there were a total of seven nominees representing the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the Fort Carson Police Department.

This year an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy who teaches colleagues how to identify drunk drivers in the field is the recipient of the 19th annual Ken Jordan Award.

Deputy Joshua Offutt had the honor of winning the award and told us it was a surprise.

"This is a group of people that are highly respected and do hard work, and I just feel lucky to be part of this. So it's definitely an honor to win this award and keep up the hard work that he (Jordan) was doing prior to losing his life, said Deputy Offutt.

There were also three nominees for the Career Achievement Award. That award was brought home by Sgt. Chad Bauer of the Pikes Peak State College Police Department.

