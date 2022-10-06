El Paso County Sheriffs office charge suspect in Old Stage Road murder from May

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's office announced Thursday that they had charged a suspect in the murder of a man found on Old Stage Road in May.

In May of 2022 deputies were called to the scene of a deceased man found by some hikers on Old Stage Road. After an initial investigation with the Colorado Springs Metro Crime Lab, the individual's death was determined to be suspicious.

The El Paso County coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson.

After months of continued investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's office identified the main suspect as 30-year-old Marquis Dunlap. Mr. Dunlap was charged with Second Degree Murder for the death of Mr. Wilson.

Dunlap was previously arrested on Possession of Weapon charges and has been incarcerated within the Federal Bureau of Prisons on unrelated charges.

The El Paso County Sheriff's office stated, "Our sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Wilson."

