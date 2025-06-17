El Paso County Sheriff's Office believes the body of a missing New Hampshire Hiker has been found

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office believes they have found the body of a missing New Hampshire man last seen near the Crags Trailhead on the western slope of Pikes Peak.

While the sheriff's office says the El Paso County Coroner will identify the body, based on their investigation, they believe it to be Russell Hardy. Hardy was last seen in the Colorado Springs area but had traveled to the area to hike Pikes Peak.

Watch Our Original Coverage When Hardy Was Reported Missing Last Friday

The sheriff's office said Hardy rented a gray 2025 Toyota RAV4, which was later found at the Crags Trailhead, despite a lengthy search effort from the sheriff's office and search and rescue volunteers.

A hiker is said to have found the body near the summit of Pikes Peak and reported it to the sheriff's office on Monday afternoon. At this time in their investigation, the sheriff's office says it appears no foul play is involved.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement:

"Our deepest condolences are with Mr. Hardy’s family during this difficult time. Although this is not the outcome anyone hoped for, the dedication shown by everyone involved remains deeply appreciated. Over 100 volunteers from agencies across the Pikes Peak region assisted in the search, braving varying weather conditions and challenging terrain in the mission.





On behalf of myself and Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all deputies, volunteers, rangers, and support personnel who committed themselves to this effort.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

While the coroner will determine the cause of death, at this time, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office believes this was a natural death and a reminder of just how unpredictable Colorado's mountains can be.

